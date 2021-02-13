Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,511 shares during the period. Venator Materials comprises about 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.79% of Venator Materials worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Venator Materials by 48.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $455.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. Venator Materials PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

A number of research firms have commented on VNTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.72.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.