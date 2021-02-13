Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 26,779 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,779 shares during the quarter. Insteel Industries accounts for 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Insteel Industries worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 65,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

IIIN opened at $29.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $567.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

