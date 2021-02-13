Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 76.2% Higher Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $2.31 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 76.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,500.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.96 or 0.03848299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.47 or 0.00470454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.97 or 0.01446236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.35 or 0.00556515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.89 or 0.00502926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.00371165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.