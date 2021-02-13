Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ADAP stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $848.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.