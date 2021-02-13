adbank (ADB) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One adbank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, adbank has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar. adbank has a market cap of $1.28 million and $29,685.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.73 or 0.01049583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00056436 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.88 or 0.05568773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

ADB is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,426,863 tokens. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.