AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.60 or 0.01064944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054599 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.09 or 0.05604096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00019134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

