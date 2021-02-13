ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 996,400 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the January 14th total of 443,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ADTX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. It is developing AditxtScore that allow individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

