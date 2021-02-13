Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.85

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.91. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 64,267 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of $105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,791,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 242.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

