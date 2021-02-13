ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Short Interest Update

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADVANZ PHARMA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,452. The company has a market capitalization of $811.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. ADVANZ PHARMA has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Get ADVANZ PHARMA alerts:

ADVANZ PHARMA Company Profile

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVANZ PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVANZ PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.