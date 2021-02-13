AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 7,761 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

