AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,128 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

RTX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $91.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

