AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $258,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.8% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 395,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,493 shares during the period.

VB opened at $217.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $218.39.

