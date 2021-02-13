AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,386 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,009,000 after buying an additional 72,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

COST stock opened at $352.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

