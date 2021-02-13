Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Global Securities

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. Adyen has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

