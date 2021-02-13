Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Up 113.8% in January

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AENZ opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33. Aenza S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

