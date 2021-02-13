Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Up 113.8% in January

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AENZ opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33. Aenza S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

