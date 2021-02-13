Aeon (AEON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,908.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Aeon has traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $16,908.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.74 or 0.00513511 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1,025.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

