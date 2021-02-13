Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 190% higher against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $92.66 million and approximately $82.02 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 188.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 376,989,743 coins and its circulating supply is 331,168,800 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

