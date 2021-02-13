Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Trimmed by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after acquiring an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after acquiring an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFL opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

