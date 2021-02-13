Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

