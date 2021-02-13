AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $7.08. AGF Management shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 275,308 shares trading hands.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3.15.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

