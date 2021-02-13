Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $523.00

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $523.00 and traded as high as $865.00. Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) shares last traded at $850.00, with a volume of 1,336,638 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 510 ($6.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 661.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 523. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.95.

In other news, insider Ian Marchant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

