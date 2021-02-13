Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.447 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

TSE AEM opened at C$84.70 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.53 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19.

In related news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$199,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,669.68. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total transaction of C$1,768,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,391,888.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,279 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,311.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

