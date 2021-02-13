Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.55.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.