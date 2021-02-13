Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.61.
About Agricultural Bank of China
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.