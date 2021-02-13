AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 14th total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.18. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

