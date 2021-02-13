Aidos Kuneen Price Hits $2.37 on Major Exchanges (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00005046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $59.19 million and $1.75 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,919.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.78 or 0.03840178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.43 or 0.00454881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $626.67 or 0.01335633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.31 or 0.00546289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.75 or 0.00513114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00373517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00029979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

