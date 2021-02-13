Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 75.6% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $70.17 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

