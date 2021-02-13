Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.15

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $22.45. Air Canada (AC.TO) shares last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 6,866,943 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AC shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.79.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.50. The firm has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,482.50.

About Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.