Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.38

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and traded as low as $16.76. Air Canada shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 178,987 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACDVF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Air Canada from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Get Air Canada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.