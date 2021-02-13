Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 48.7% in January

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $15.88 on Friday. Air China has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
About Air China
