Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the January 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AFLYY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

