Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $1.09. Air Lease reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Lease.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

AL stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Air Lease by 34.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 23.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

