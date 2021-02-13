AirSwap Hits Market Cap of $46.89 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. AirSwap has a market cap of $46.89 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01063450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054846 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.24 or 0.05576947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00026865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00019035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (AST) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

