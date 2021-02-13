Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 103.0% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on AKBTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akbank T.A.S. has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

