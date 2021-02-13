Akropolis (AKRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.90 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Akropolis has a market cap of $133.65 million and approximately $47.90 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akropolis has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00073435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.72 or 0.01046582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00056575 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.33 or 0.05470901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025934 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

