Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.81

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and traded as low as $61.00. Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 7,970 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £67.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.56.

About Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

