Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,397 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.52% of Alcoa worth $22,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alcoa by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

