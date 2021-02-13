Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 14th total of 352,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Aleafia Health has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

