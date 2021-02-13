Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 92.9% in January

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGMJF opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

