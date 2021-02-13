Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $27,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 241,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 197,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

