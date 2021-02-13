Algorand Market Capitalization Reaches $2.54 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 109.6% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00348826 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,669.26 or 0.03567701 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00055651 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,081,853 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

