Alias (ALIAS) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Alias has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $729.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alias has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00046070 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00337269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003448 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015997 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.