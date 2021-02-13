ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $303.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $32,797.52 and approximately $303.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00066352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.01057297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00054782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.52 or 0.05616951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

