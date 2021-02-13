Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.29. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

