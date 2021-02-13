Alley Co LLC Acquires 10,138 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.8% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,468. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

