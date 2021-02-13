Alley Co LLC Acquires 1,529 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 2.7% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alley Co LLC owned 0.15% of Discover Financial Services worth $40,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 157,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.72. 1,420,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

