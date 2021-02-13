Alley Co LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,466,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,386. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

