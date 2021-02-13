Alley Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

