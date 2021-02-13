Alley Co LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,961,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,914. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08.

