Alley Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,484,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,561. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

